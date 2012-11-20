Infrastructure fund F2i denies interest in Italy's Telco

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i is not interested in taking a stake in Telco, the vehicle controlling Telecom Italia, an F2i spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday in an email message.

“The news that was published is groundless,” said the spokesperson denying a report published by Italy’s daily la Repubblica on its website saying F2i was considering offering between 500 and 750 million euros for a stake in Telco.