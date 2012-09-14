FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia, Fastweb sign deal for ultrabroadband
September 14, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia, Fastweb sign deal for ultrabroadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Telecom groups Telecom Italia and Fastweb said on Friday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to develop their new generation fibre optic networks to help expand ultrabroadband services in Italy.

The MoU will allow the two companies to share costs and investments in infrastructure development, they said in a joint statement.

Fastweb is a unit of Swiss telecommunications company Swisscom.

“With this agreement Italy’s two leading TLC infrastructure operators confirm their readiness to invest in next generation networks to bring ultrabroadband access to the biggest number of Italians as quickly as possible,” Telecom Italia Chief Operating Officer Marco Patuano said.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
