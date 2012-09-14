FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says network spinoff an interesting option
#Financials
September 14, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s chief executive Marco Patuano said on Friday talks with state-backed financing company CDP over joint broadband projects were under way and both were looking with interest at the possibility of a spin-off of the incumbent’s network.

“There is a dialogue that continues in an orderly fashion,” Patuano said on the sidelines of an event. “The possible separation of the access network into another company is an option that both (Telecom and the CDP) are looking at with interest.”

Patuano also said that a deal it reached with Fastweb, a unit of Swisscom, to jointly develop ultrabroadband in Italy was open to other operators to join and was making negotiations with CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) easier.

CDP backs plans by fiber infrastructure company Metroweb to bring fibre-optic access to Italy’s 30 most importance cities.

Telecom and Metroweb have embraced different standards in their fiber roll-out plans, but Patuano said they could be combined. (Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
