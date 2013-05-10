FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says always assured equal access to network
May 10, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia says always assured equal access to network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it had always assured rivals full and equal access to its fixed-line network, rejecting a decision by Italy’s competition watchdog to fine the company 103.8 million euros for market abuse.

Italy’s largest phone group by market share said in a statement that it would appeal against the fine before the Lazio region administrative court, adding it was “confident to prove the fairness of its practices.”

Shares in Telecom Italia fell 1 percent to 0.646 euros on Friday. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

