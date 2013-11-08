FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Fitch says Telecom Italia's ratings hang on core-earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia must significantly slow the decline in its core-earnings next year to keep an investment-grade rating as planned asset sales and a mandatory convertible bond unveiled on Thursday are unlikely to help cut debt, Fitch said.

The rating agency said that third-quarter results, published on Thursday, showed that the Italian telecom operator’s domestic business remained under significant pressure.

Fitch said it would cut Telecom Italia’s long-term “BBB-” rating if it saw a possible “high-single digit” decline in domestic core-earnings next year.

Fitch said its initial view on the 1.3 billion euro convertible bond was that it would not qualify for equity credit and would not help reduce leverage.

A possible disposal of the group’s stake in Telecom Argentina and other proposed disposals may reduce leverage, as measured by Fitch, by around 0.2-0.3 times, it said.

Fitch flagged the significant risk Telecom Italia faced in seeing through its 2014-2016 plan, also presented on Thursday as the debt-laden group strives to avoid a rating downgrade.

Reporting by Valentina Za

