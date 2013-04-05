FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says in preliminary contacts over 3 Italia
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2013 / 11:20 AM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia says in preliminary contacts over 3 Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday there had been preliminary contacts with the Hutchison Whampoa group to study a possible integration with its 3 Italia unit, also known as H3G.

“The contacts are in such embryonic and preliminary state that the company cannot further comment on the news,” Telecom Italia said in a statement.

Shares in Telecom Italia surged on Thursday after reports the debt-laden Italian telecoms company could discuss merging with 3 Italia.

Telecom Italia said the matter would be brought before the board at a meeting scheduled for April 11.

Shares in the group accelerated gains after the company statement and rose more than 4 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
