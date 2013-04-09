FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia indicated sharply up on Hutchison bid report
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 7:30 AM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia indicated sharply up on Hutchison bid report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia were unable to open for excessive gains and indicated up around 7 percent after daily Il Messaggero said Asian player Hutchison Whampoa was willing to take a 29.9 percent stake in the Italian group.

According to Il Messaggero, Hutchison Whampoa would be willing to buy some Telecom Italia shares at 1.2 euros each in cash in addition to swapping its Italian mobile operator 3 Italia for Telecom Italia capital.

This price is twice the current market price of Telecom Italia shares but equivalent to the value that controlling shareholders have booked in their accounts. (Reporting By Valentina Caiazzo and Lisa Jucca; Editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.