Telecom Italia board to meet again on Hutchison in a month-board member

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia will continue to evaluate the possibility of a tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa with a view of trying to take a decision at a new meeting in one month, a board member and a source said on Wednesday.

Board member Tarak Ben Ammar told reporters that no mandate to negotiate a deal with Hutchison had been given and no deicision was taken on a plan to spin off the fixed-line network of Italy’s biggest telecoms group.

Ben Ammar also said that none of Telecom Italia’s core shareholders, including Spain’s Telefonica, was opposing the possible deal with Hutchison in principle. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Stefano Rebaudo)