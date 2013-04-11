FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T.Italia boss, directors to explore 3 Italia merger option-sources
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

T.Italia boss, directors to explore 3 Italia merger option-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has asked Chairman Franco Bernabe and three board members to assess if conditions exist for a merger with Hutchison Whampoa’s mobile phone unit 3 Italia, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

One of the sources said a committee made up of board members Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Elio Catania and Julio Linares would flank Bernabe in the assessment.

“The committee has the task of exploring and assessing if the conditions are there to do this transaction,” one of the sources said. “This is still a preliminary phase.”

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.