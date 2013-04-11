T.Italia boss, directors to explore 3 Italia merger option-sources

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has asked Chairman Franco Bernabe and three board members to assess if conditions exist for a merger with Hutchison Whampoa’s mobile phone unit 3 Italia, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

One of the sources said a committee made up of board members Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Elio Catania and Julio Linares would flank Bernabe in the assessment.

“The committee has the task of exploring and assessing if the conditions are there to do this transaction,” one of the sources said. “This is still a preliminary phase.”

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)