Telecom Italia says to study 3 Italia deal, network spin-off
#Financials
April 11, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia says to study 3 Italia deal, network spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had set up a panel to verify the company’s interest in a possible merger with Hutchison Whampoa’s Italian mobile phone unit 3 Italia following preliminary contacts with the Hong Kong group.

In a statement Telecom Italia said Hutchison Whampoa has set as a condition for the merger it buying a further stake in Telecom Italia in order to become the group’s leading shareholder.

Telecom Italia also said it had mandated its management to study the operational feasibility of a spin off of its fixed-line network. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

