Telecom Italia board to discuss Hutchison tie-up at next meeting

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will discuss a possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa’s Italian mobile phone unit, 3 Italia, at its next board meeting, Chief Operating Officer Marco Patuano said on Friday.

“It will be disucussed at the next board meeting,” he said on the sidelines of the Bank of Italy’s annual meeting in Rome.

Telecom Italia’s board is expected to meet next week.

Hutchison is targeting a majority stake in Telecom Italia in a deal that would involve merging its local unit 3 Italia into the Italian telecoms giant. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)