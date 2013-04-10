Telecom Italia investor says no contact with Hutchison-report

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italian investor Marco Fossati, who owns 5 percent in Telecom Italia, has had no contacts with Hutchison Whampoa over a possible tie-up between the two groups, according to a newspaper interview.

Hutchison Whampoa is considering buying up to 29.9 percent of Telecom Italia, according to sources familiar with the matter.

“Nobody contacted me. I am happy to see that everybody wants my shares now. But I read about it in the media,” Fossati was quoted saying by Il Sole 24 Ore.

According to the sources, the Hong Kong group may offer to buy out Italian investors in Telecom Italia at a price that could be close to book value of 1.2 euros a share.

Hutchison Whampoa is also considering transferring its local mobile business 3 Italia, which analysts value at between 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) and 2 billion, to Telecom Italia in exchange for shares.

“I don’t know the details, but from what I read the multiples that are circulating are unrealistic,” Fossati said.

“If we value 3 Italia (at) six times its core earnings (EBITDA), then also Telecom must be valued six times EBITDA, and the result is not 1.2 euro per share but much more,” he said.

Fossati said he considered Hutchison Whampoa’s interest as a tactic to increase its share of the Italian mobile market.

“I am not saying that the idea should not be considered, on the contrary it is necessary for Telecom Italia to look at it,” Fossati said.

“But first of all there must be an economic and industrial convenience for the company. Then, if the price is right, why not?”, he said.

Telco, the holding company that owns more than a fifth of Telecom Italia, said on Tuesday it has had no contacts with Hutchison Whampoa over a possible integration. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by David Holmes)