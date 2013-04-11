Telecom Italia shares rise as board meets on Hutchison plan

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 3 percent on Thursday morning as its board was meeting to discuss a potential tie-up with Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa.

By 0849 GMT the stock was up 2.8 percent at 0.619 euros, while the blue chip Milan index was up 0.5 percent.

Sources familiar with the talks say Hutchison is targeting nearly 30 percent in Telecom Italia in a deal that would radically alter the power base at Italy’s leading phone company.

Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe is expected to win a mandate to deepen negotiations. A deal would create large synergies but face political and regulatory hurdles. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)