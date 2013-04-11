FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia shares rise as board meets on Hutchison plan
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 11, 2013 / 9:00 AM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia shares rise as board meets on Hutchison plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 3 percent on Thursday morning as its board was meeting to discuss a potential tie-up with Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa.

By 0849 GMT the stock was up 2.8 percent at 0.619 euros, while the blue chip Milan index was up 0.5 percent.

Sources familiar with the talks say Hutchison is targeting nearly 30 percent in Telecom Italia in a deal that would radically alter the power base at Italy’s leading phone company.

Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe is expected to win a mandate to deepen negotiations. A deal would create large synergies but face political and regulatory hurdles. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.