Telecom Italia says contacts with Hutchison are non-binding
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 9, 2013

Telecom Italia says contacts with Hutchison are non-binding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Tuesday that contacts with Hutchison Whampoa aimed at assessing the feasibility of an integration process were “only preliminary” and “non-binding.”

In a statement issued at the request of market regulator Consob, Telecom Italia reiterated it would discuss the issue at a board meeting on Thursday and release a statement after that meeting.

A source familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday Hutchison Whampoa is in talks to buy up to 29.9 percent of Telecom Italia. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

