Telecom Italia talks with Hutchison are off - board member
July 4, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia talks with Hutchison are off - board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has ended talks with Hutchison Whampoa on merging their Italian mobile businesses, a Telecom Italia board member said on Thursday.

“The board has decided to interrupt the talks with Hutchison,” Tarak Ben Ammar said.

When then asked if it was merely pause for thought, he said “no, they are definitely finished.”

Talks between the Italian operator and the Hong Kong-based conglomerate, which is backed by magnate Li Ka Shing, were first disclosed in April.

But Telecom Italia postponed a decision in June to focus on a separate deal to spin off its fixed network into an independent company.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
