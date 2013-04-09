FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia main shareholder denies contacts with Hutchison
April 9, 2013
April 9, 2013 / 7:30 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia main shareholder denies contacts with Hutchison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Telco, the holding company that owns more than one fifth of Telecom Italia, said on Tuesday it has had no contacts with Hutchison Whampoa over possible integration between Telecom Italia and the Hong Kong-based group.

The holding company of the Italian telecoms group also denied any contacts on the issue with Telecom Italia.

A source familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday Hutchison Whampoa is in talks to buy up to 29.9 percent of Telecom Italia.

Telco said its shareholders had had no recent contacts with Hutchison or Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia said on Friday there had been preliminary contacts with the Hutchison Whampoa group to study a possible integration with its 3 Italia unit, also known as H3G.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

