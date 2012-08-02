FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia shares rise following H1 results
August 2, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia shares rise following H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s biggest telecoms company Telecom Italia rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported that first-half core profits fell but reassured investors on its dividend policy.

“Recent bond issues contributed to maintaining a liquidity margin to cover our debt maturity until 2014,” the company’s chariman said on Wednesday, adding that results ensured “the sustainability of the dividend policy.”

The company posted on Wednesday a 1.6 percent drop in first-half core earnings, missing expectations, as a recession in its home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)

