FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia shares up after Sawiris bid reports
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 12, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia shares up after Sawiris bid reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday after press reports that Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris has offered to invest as much as 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in the company.

The stock was up 2.5 percent at 0.7080 euros by 0805 GMT.

“The interest of a new investor would support the shares that have markedly underfoperformed the market, and the sector, over the past two months,” a Milan trader said.

The Wall Street Journal said in its Monday edition Telecom Italia chief executive Franco Bernabe brought Sawiris’ investment offer before the board for consideration last week, quoting sources close to the company.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7868 euros Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.