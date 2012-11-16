FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says still evaluating network spin-off
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 16, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia says still evaluating network spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia and its advisors are still evaluating a project to spin off the group’s fixed-line network, the company said on Friday.

Results of the assesment will be presented at a board meeting scheduled on Dec. 6, it said in a statement.

Shares in Italy’s biggest telecoms were lower on Friday after a newspaper said the company might drop the the spin-off project because of disagreements over price and governance. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
