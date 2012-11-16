Telecom Italia says still evaluating network spin-off

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia and its advisors are still evaluating a project to spin off the group’s fixed-line network, the company said on Friday.

Results of the assesment will be presented at a board meeting scheduled on Dec. 6, it said in a statement.

Shares in Italy’s biggest telecoms were lower on Friday after a newspaper said the company might drop the the spin-off project because of disagreements over price and governance. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)