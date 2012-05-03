FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia parent Telco finalising 600 mln euro cap hike
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia parent Telco finalising 600 mln euro cap hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s unlisted controlling shareholder, Telco, is set to refinance its debt through a 600 million euro capital increase, 1.75 billion euros worth of new bonds and a 1.05 billion euro credit line, it said on Thursday.

Telco’s board of directors has approved the framework, which is still being finalised, to refinance its 3.4 billion euros debt pile, it said in a statement. The capital increase will be subscribed by existing shareholders.

Telco owns some 22.4 percent of Italy’s largest telecoms operator and its shareholders comprise Spain’s Telefonica (46.18 percent), Generali (30.58 percent), Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo (11.62 percent each).

Telco has debt worth 2.1 billion euros coming due between May and October and a 1.3 billion euro bond which it can extend to next year. Telco wrote down the book value of its Telecom Italia shares to 1.50 euro per share.

The board of directors also acknowledged the resignation of board member Mario Martin, appointed by Telefonica, and has appointed Natalia Sainz Stuyck. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.