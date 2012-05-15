FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia div has hit floor-chairman
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia div has hit floor-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe told shareholders on Tuesday that Italy’s biggest telecoms group would not further reduce its dividend and and may increase it from 2014.

Bernabe said the dividend to be paid out in 2012 over last year’s results represented a floor. Telecom Italia disappointed investors in February with a 25 percent cut to the dividend, to focus on debt reduction.

Its payout this year will be 4.3 euro cents per ordinary share and of 5.4 euro cents for saving shares.

“This is a minimum threshold below which we will not go,” he said at a shareholder meeting.

“An increase may be possible once we have achieved our net debt cutting targets at end-2012 and end-2013.”

Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.