Telecom Italia div has hit floor-chairman

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe told shareholders on Tuesday that Italy’s biggest telecoms group would not further reduce its dividend and and may increase it from 2014.

Bernabe said the dividend to be paid out in 2012 over last year’s results represented a floor. Telecom Italia disappointed investors in February with a 25 percent cut to the dividend, to focus on debt reduction.

Its payout this year will be 4.3 euro cents per ordinary share and of 5.4 euro cents for saving shares.

“This is a minimum threshold below which we will not go,” he said at a shareholder meeting.

“An increase may be possible once we have achieved our net debt cutting targets at end-2012 and end-2013.”