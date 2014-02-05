Telecom Italia says no by-laws change on agenda of Thursday board

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Changes to Telecom Italia governance bylaws are not on the agenda of a Feb. 6 board meeting, the phone company said in a statement on Wednesday, meaning that its next board is likely to be appointed under the current rules.

Telecom Italia’s board is controlled by Telco, a holding company owned by Spain’s Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions, thanks to its current bylaws. Its current term expires in the spring.

Some Telecom Italia minority investors led by Marco Fossati are seeking greater representation on the company’s board, which they say is too much influenced by Telefonica.

Telco owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)