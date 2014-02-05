FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia says no by-laws change on agenda of Thursday board
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 5, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia says no by-laws change on agenda of Thursday board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Changes to Telecom Italia governance bylaws are not on the agenda of a Feb. 6 board meeting, the phone company said in a statement on Wednesday, meaning that its next board is likely to be appointed under the current rules.

Telecom Italia’s board is controlled by Telco, a holding company owned by Spain’s Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions, thanks to its current bylaws. Its current term expires in the spring.

Some Telecom Italia minority investors led by Marco Fossati are seeking greater representation on the company’s board, which they say is too much influenced by Telefonica.

Telco owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.