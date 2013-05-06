FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 6, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's CDP says Telecom Italia must decide on network spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia must make the first step and decide whether it wants to separate its fixed-line network into a new company, the chief executive of Italian state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Monday.

“We can only confirm our interest in the network. Telecom has got to start the ball rolling and decide if it wants to spin off the network,” Giovanni Gorno Tempini said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Asked about a draft proposal Telecom Italia sent to CDP last week about a possible investment in the network company, Tempini said “it’s nothing really important”. He did not elaborate because talks are confidential.

The phone group has been in talks for months over a possible sale to CDP of a stake in a yet-to-be created network company.

The future of the network will be discussed by Telecom Italia’s board on May 8. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
