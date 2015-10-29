Iliad founder Niel holds Telecom Italia stake -source

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, holds 6 percent of Telecom Italia’s ordinary shares and has a further potential stake of 5 percent through derivatives, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in Telecom Italia jumped more than 11 percent to their highest since July 2008 after news of Niel’s investment was first reported by Bloomberg.

The stock was up 5.9 percent at 1.23 euros by 1137 GMT. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)