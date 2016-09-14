FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Telecom Italia not worried about Iliad's entry into Italy - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is not worried about French telecoms group Iliad's entry into the Italian market and plans counter measures to defend its position, the head of the Italian phone company said on Wednesday.

France's Iliad agreed to become Italy's fourth mobile operator to help smooth the way for CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind.

"Iliad's entry into Italy does not worry us: Italy is a very different market to France," Flavio Cattaneo said on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

"Iliad cannot take advantage of the surprise effect and from our side there will be counter measures adequate and coherent with our positioning on the market." (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

