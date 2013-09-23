FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 23, 2013 / 4:24 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo board meets on Telecom Italia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The board of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, one of four core investors in Telecom Italia , is holding an extraordinary board meeting to decide its stance on Italy’s biggest telecoms operator, a source close to the situation said.

“Intesa Sanpaolo is holding a board meeting on the Telecom Italia dossier,” the source said without adding further details.

Intesa and three other shareholders - Mediobanca, Generali and Telefonica - that own 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia through holding Telco have up until Sept. 28 to decide whether to exit their shareholder pact. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)

