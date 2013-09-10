FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia mulls aggressive investment plan - union official
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia mulls aggressive investment plan - union official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is considering boosting investments in its obsolete fixed-line network under an “aggressive” plan to be presented to the board on Sept. 19, a trade union official said after a recent briefing with management.

Any new large investments would raise the question of how the group, struggling under the weight of nearly 29 billion euros ($38.43 billion) of debt, could find the funding.

“Telecom Italia’s management will propose to the board on Sept. 19 an aggressive industrial plan to relaunch the company and make new investments,” Slc-Cgil trade union national secretary Michele Azzola told Reuters.

Trade unions were briefed about the possible investment plans by Telecom Italia’s management at a meeting last week, Azzola said.

“Telecom Italia’s been playing on the defensive for years,” Azzola said, noting that such an aggressive plan would likely require a capital increase to fund it.

Telecom Italia’s board meets later this month amid a wave of sector consolidation where the Italian debt-laden group is seen as a possible target.

Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday what came first for the Telecom Italia was a business plan rather than a decision on partners, which in any case needed to be “on an equal footing”. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.