FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Letta says government takes no side over Telecom Italia
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Italy PM Letta says government takes no side over Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Enrico Letta pledged on Friday to protect investment in Italy’s telecommunications network but said the government took no side in a dispute over the role of Telecom Italia’s main shareholder, Spanish group Telefonica.

“Telecom Italia is a private company. There are market rules which have to be respected. The market is open to international and foreign investors,” he told reporters.

“The network is a strategic asset for the country, even if it’s privately held,” he said, adding that the government was “absolutely committed to guaranteeing the maximum level of investment”.

He rejected a proposal from a senator in his own centre-left Democratic Party to change the threshold at which an investor is obliged to make a full takeover offer, generally seen as a means of making it more difficult for Telefonica to acquire full control of Telecom Italia.

“The government does not support any player on the field. I don’t think parliament should pass laws which helps one particular player against another,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.