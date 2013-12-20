FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors with 50.57 pct Telecom Italia stake present at key meeting -initial data
December 20, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Investors with 50.57 pct Telecom Italia stake present at key meeting -initial data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investors with a combined 50.57 percent stake in Telecom Italia were present at a key shareholder meeting on Friday that will decide whether to oust the board, Chairman Aldo Minucci said as the meeting started.

The figure is preliminary and can be updated as more funds sign up.

The turnout level means Telecom Italia’s controlling investor Telco - which has a 22.4 percent stake - will need the backing of other investors to fend off a proposal by rebel shareholders to remove the board.

To pass, the proposal needs a majority of 50 percent plus one vote of shareholders at the meeting. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

