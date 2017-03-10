ROME, March 10 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told unions the Italian phone group would continue investing in towers group INWIT and has no plans to reduce its 60 percent holding, labour sources said on Friday.

"We will continue strengthening our presence in all the companies in which we hold a stake, such as Sparkle, INWIT and Olivetti, and no change to the group's perimeter is planned," Cattaneo was quoted by union officials as saying.

The sources also said Cattaneo reiterated Telecom Italia would not pay a dividend until 2020.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)