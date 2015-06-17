FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia set to raise up to 875 mln euros from INWIT IPO
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 17, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia set to raise up to 875 mln euros from INWIT IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia is set to raise up to 875 million euros ($992 million) from the bourse listing of its tower unit INWIT after its shares were priced on Wednesday at 3.65 euros each.

That gives it a market capitalisation of 2.2 billion euros, INWIT said in a statement.

The price is at the top of a range of 3.5-3.65 euros for the share offering. The initial range was of 3.25-3.9 euros.

Telecom Italia is selling a stake of up to 40 percent in INWIT to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it seeks to return its domestic business to growth.

INWIT shares are expected to debut on the Milan bourse on Monday. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.