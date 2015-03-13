FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia tower unit files for share listing
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia tower unit files for share listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday its tower unit Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Inwit) had filed with the Italian market regulator to list its shares on the Milan bourse.

In a statement, the Italian telecoms group said it will keep a majority stake in Inwit following an initial public offering which will be coordinated by banks Banca IMI and Deutsche Bank AG.

Last month Telecom Italia, which is seeking to cut debt and fund investments to upgrade its networks in Italy and Brazil, said it planned to list Inwit by the summer in a move that is part of its new business plan.

Inwit will operate 11,500 sites that host radio transmission equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and other operators, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.