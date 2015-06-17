Telecom Italia to price INWIT shares at 3.65 euros each in IPO-sources

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia is expected to price shares in INWIT IPO-IWI.MI at 3.65 euros each as it lists its mobile phone tower unit on the Milan bourse, two sources close to the matter said.

The price represents the high end of a range which has been tightened during the course of the initial public offering.

It implies Telecom Italia will raise 796 million euros ($895 million) from the IPO and the amount could rise to 875 million euros if a greenshoe option is fully exercised.

Telecom Italia is selling 40 percent of INWIT to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its domestic business to growth. The share sale ends on Wednesday.