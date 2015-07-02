FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

JP Morgan has 7 pct of Telecom Italia as part of Telefonica bond deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan has a 7 percent stake in Telecom Italia as part of a deal with Spain’s Telefonica, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob.

Telefonica last year issued a 750-million-euro exchangeable bond that converts into Telecom Italia shares and matures in 2017.

The Spanish group signed a total return equity swap deal with JP Morgan that temporarily gives the U.S. investment bank the stake in Telecom Italia.

In two years’ time, Telefonica will be able to retrieve the shares from JP Morgan and hand them over to the investors who bought the exchangeable bond, the filing said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
