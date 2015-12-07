FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan has 10.134 pct potential stake in Telecom Italia
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

JP Morgan has 10.134 pct potential stake in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan has built up a long position equivalent to a 10.134 percent stake in Telecom Italia, a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.

The position includes a previously disclosed, actual stake of 4.515 percent, it said. The remainder of the position is held through call options that can be exercised at different dates up to July 7, 2017 and other contracts, Consob said without giving details.

The position was held as of Nov. 26.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

