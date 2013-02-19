FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia head hopes to close La7 deal in couple of weeks
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 19, 2013 / 2:52 PM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia head hopes to close La7 deal in couple of weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia hopes to close a deal over the sale of its TV network to Cairo Communication “within a couple of weeks”, its Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia said late on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with Cairo for the sale of its TV channel La7.

“(Cairo) made the best offer,” Bernabe told reporters, adding the talks were at an advanced stage. “We hope to close (the deal) in a couple a weeks.” (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.