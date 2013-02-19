Telecom Italia head hopes to close La7 deal in couple of weeks

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia hopes to close a deal over the sale of its TV network to Cairo Communication “within a couple of weeks”, its Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia said late on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with Cairo for the sale of its TV channel La7.

“(Cairo) made the best offer,” Bernabe told reporters, adding the talks were at an advanced stage. “We hope to close (the deal) in a couple a weeks.” (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)