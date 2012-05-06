Telecom Italia to broach La7 sale Weds -reports

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Telecom Italia Media , the TV broadcaster owned by phone group Telecom Italia , will examine the sale of its TV channel La7 on Wednesday, newspapers reported.

The Telecom group will start the process for the sale of La7 on Wednesday, Il Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, citing confirmation by very authoritative sources.

Telecom Italia and its broadcaster unit both have board meetings scheduled for Wednesday.

An unsourced report in Il Giornale newspaper said possible interested parties included publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso and advertising group Cairo Communication .

A source close to the matter told Reuters it was probable that the La7 file will be discussed on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available to comment.

L‘Espresso declined to comment while Cairo could not be immediately reached.

La7, targeting an audience of professionals in their 30s and 40s, has carved a niche in Italy’s free-to-air TV market, eroding the market share of the duopoly of state broadcaster RAI and Mediaset. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Anthony Barker)