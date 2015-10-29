FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy watchdog checking if Niel, Vivendi acting in concert over Telecom Italia-source
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Italy watchdog checking if Niel, Vivendi acting in concert over Telecom Italia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob will look into whether French tycoon Xavier Niel is acting in concert with Telecom Italia’s key shareholder Vivendi in building a potential stake in the Italian phone group, a Consob source said on Thursday.

The founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad has built up the equivalent of a 11.2 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia, Consob said earlier on Thursday.

Niel does not own actual shares but only rights to buy them, the source said, adding Consob would carry out routine checks.

“Niel does not have any (Telecom Italia) shares, but only derivative products or other contracts on shares,” the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
