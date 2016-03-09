FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Telecom Italia shares up after Renzi-Hollande comments on cooperation
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 9, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Telecom Italia shares up after Renzi-Hollande comments on cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Hollande’s title in third paragraph)

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia were up strongly in early trade on Wednesday after comments by Italian and French leaders they want to create major companies that can compete in Europe.

“It’s the Renzi-Hollande meeting that’s triggered this,” a Milan trader said.

French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday there could be cooperation between France and Italy in certain sectors, including telecommunications, defence and shipping.

The comments followed remarks by Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard late on Monday who said he might look into the possibility of a merger deal with Telecom Italia if French billionaire Vincent Bollore invited him to.

At 0815 GMT Telecom Italia shares were up 4 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.