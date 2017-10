MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s managing director for South America, Andrea Mangoni, will leave the group from April 30, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in April the Italian phone group’s Brazilian unit TIM Participaçoes SA chose Rodrigo Abreu as its new chief executive, replacing Mangoni. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)