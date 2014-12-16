FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia keen to buy all or part of F2i's Metroweb stake
December 16, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia keen to buy all or part of F2i's Metroweb stake

ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has proposed buying infrastructure fund F2i’s controlling stake in Italian fiber optic network provider Metroweb either in full or in part, the phone group’s Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday.

“We have offered two options: a total purchase (of F2i’s stake) or a partial one. There will be talks soon,” he told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

Telecom Italia and the Italian arm of global mobile phone group Vodafone have both expressed interest in buying Metroweb to expand their fixed broadband business. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

