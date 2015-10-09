FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia board to discuss possible Metroweb deal next week-sources
October 9, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia board to discuss possible Metroweb deal next week-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPRI, Italy Oct 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s board meeting next week will discuss giving a mandate to its management to reopen negotiations about its role in broadband company Metroweb, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Metroweb’s top two shareholders - infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti - have sent a letter to Telecom Italia setting no limits to the phone group’s presence in Metroweb, which could eventually be fully owned by Telecom Italia, one of the sources said.

The source said this would be the starting point for the reopening of negotiations.

Telecom Italia’s board meets on Oct. 16.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Silvia Aloisi

