Telecom Italia makes cash offer for Italy's Metroweb - source
May 9, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Telecom Italia makes cash offer for Italy's Metroweb - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has made a formal offer to buy fibre network company Metroweb in a deal valuing the Italian company at more than 820 million euros ($933 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The former telephone monopolist is ready to buy all of Metroweb or a stake of 67.7 percent in what would be an all-cash deal, the source said.

A source on Saturday said Italian utility Enel had presented an informal offer to buy a majority stake in Metroweb as part of its plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

