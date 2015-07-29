FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia inks content deal with Netflix
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia inks content deal with Netflix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will offer TV series and movies from Netflix to its clients after a deal the Italian phone group said would help spur demand for faster Internet in the euro zone’s No. 3 economy.

Telecom Italia is boosting investments to build modern fibre optic networks and sealing deals with content providers, part of a search for new sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal amid rising online competition.

TV clients equipped with a set-top box provided by Telecom Italia will access content of fast-growing Netflix. No financial details of the partnership agreement were disclosed in a joint statement on Wednesday.

At the launch, the Netflix offering is to include series such as Daredevil and Sense8, documentaries and stand-up comedy specials, plus a selection of programs for children.

Telecom Italia, in which French media group Vivendi became the biggest investor last month, previously reached a content deal with Sky Italia and is open to agreements with other players.

Last month, Netflix unveiled plans to expand into Italy and Portugal later this year as part of a bid to bring the popular American TV and film streaming ervice to some 200 countries within two years. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.