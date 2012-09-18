FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom It chairman hopes to decide on network spin-off by yr-end
September 18, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom It chairman hopes to decide on network spin-off by yr-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TURIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday that regulatory benefits are a precondition for a possible spin-off of the company’s phone network, a precedent-setting move that would help it cut debt and free up money for investment.

Asked about the timing of a possible decision on the separation of telecom network from the company, Bernabe said “we hope to have all the elements to decide before year end.”

The executive added he wants to see “regulatory benefits” materialize before going ahead with any spin-off.

He repeated that Telecom Italia would keep control of the network.

Bernabe said state owned financial holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could invest in the network, but was not the only company interested in the project.

In April, Telecom Italia first suggested a separation of the network, its most precious asset and valued at an estimated 9-15 billion euros ($11.6-$19.4 billion). Such a move would set a precedent in Europe. It could help Telecom Italia cut its debt mountain and speed up the development of high-speed broadband.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

