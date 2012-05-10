FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T.Italia wants to keep network control, open to options
May 10, 2012 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

T.Italia wants to keep network control, open to options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia, Italy’s biggest telecoms group, will look at options for its fixed-line network but it wants to retain control and no talks are under way on a possible spin-off, Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Thursday.

Bernabe told a conference call with analysts that “any option” could be explored with regard to the network if it created value.

In April he had said a spin-off of its fixed-line access network was an option that could be considered to cut debt and boost investments. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

