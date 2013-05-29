FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia board seen backing network spin-off-sources
May 29, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia board seen backing network spin-off-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s board is expected to give an initial not to a plan to spin off its domestic fixed-line access network on Thursday, three sources familiar with the sitation said.

“A go ahead to a process that will lead to the separation of the fixed-line network into a new company is expected tomorrow,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The operation is expected to meet the opposition of Spain’s Telefonica, the largest investor in Telco, the shell company that controls Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia has previously said that its board would take a final decision on the spin-off project on Thursday. The separation could allow state owned fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy a stake in the network company. (Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

