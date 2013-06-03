Italy must consider single phone networks -ministry official

ROME, June 3 (Reuters) - A top official at Italy’s industry ministry floated on Monday the idea of single national networks for mobile and for fixed telecommunications, as competition weighs on the industry.

“Increasingly tough competition is squeezing operators. We must consider (the idea of setting up) single networks for both fixed and mobile (telephony),” said Roberto Sambuco, head of the Industry Ministry’s Communications department.

Telecom Italia’s board last week approved a plan to spin off its fixed-line network into a separate company, with a view to selling a stake in the new entity to the state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). Several sources including a senior political source say the debt-laden firm is also considering spinning off its mobile unit to bring new investors on board.

Sambuco’s remarks made clear that the government was debating the issue.

“The model of liberalisations drawn up in the 1990s is in crisis,” he told a conference in Rome.

CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said he agreed with the idea of single national networks.

But creating them would not be easy, and could involve Telecom Italia’s rivals such as Vodafone Italia, Swisscom’s broadband unit Fastweb and Wind, the local mobile unit of Russia Vimpelcom.

Telecom Italia, formerly the Italian phone monopoly, is battling a recession at home that is squeezing its margins and endangering its targets, putting its credit ratings at risk.

As consumers and businesses cut spending, the idea of sharing the costs of running networks may also become more attractive to its competititors.

Last month Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta to discuss plans to spin off the fixed-line network, which employs about 20,000 people.