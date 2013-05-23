FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia values fixed-line network at 13-15 bln euros-source
May 23, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia values fixed-line network at 13-15 bln euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia values its fixed-line network, which it is considering spinning off, at 13-15 billion euros, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday citing the company’s latest estimate.

Telecom Italia’s board meets later on Thursday to decide on the spin-off project, which would see Telecom Italia inject its fixed-line access network assets, thousands of jobs and a portion of its debt into a newly created company.

The source said the spin-off could take up to 18 months to complete.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

