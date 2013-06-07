Telecom Italia has no plan to spin off mobile network - COO

FLORENCE, Italy June 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has no plan to spin off its domestic mobile phone network, chief operating officer Marco Patuano said on Friday.

A top official at Italy’s industry ministry floated on Monday the idea of single national networks for mobile and for fixed telecommunications, as competition weighs on the industry.

Patuano also said the company’s board will discuss a possible tie-up with Hong Kong-based group Hutchison Whampoa at its next meeting. (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)